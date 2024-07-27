Goa: Court Sentences Serial Killers Chandrakant Talwar & Cyron Rodrigues To Life Imprisonment In 2009 Minor’s Murder Case

Representational Image

Panaji: The Children's Court sentenced ‘serial killers’ Chandrakant Talwar and Cyron Rodrigues to life imprisonment for the murder of a minor girl in 2009. This is the third life sentence for the duo, who are already serving life sentences for two other murders reported around the same year.

Order Passed

In its order pronounced on Friday, the court found that Panaji-resident Talwar and Rodrigues from Merces were guilty of luring a 16-year-old girl from Taleigao under the pretext of taking her to her Board examination center and killing her in the moving car at Verna. The Court had convicted them last month while adjourning the matter for the point of sentence followed by the order.

As per the charge sheet by the Crime Branch, the accused who were usually accompanied by a minor accomplice, strangled the victim with a cable wire, then robbed her valuables and attempted to dispose of the body by burning it near a tower in Verna.

Previously, the additional sessions court at Mapusa had convicted and sentenced Talwar and Rodrigues to life imprisonment for the murders of Sharmila Mandrekar of Bicholim and Malati Yadav. They were however acquitted in another case involving the murder of a fisherwoman from Verna. The primary motive for the crimes was robbery.