Goa: Cortalim MLA Anton Vas urges people to sound him out over double tracking woes

Cortalim MLA Anton Vas on Thursday said that the Opposition had been misguiding the people of Velsao by playing politics to revive their failing political career.

He further appealed to the people to approach him directly for any issues with regards to Railways double tracking works.

"We had seen that the Opposition had told the farmers that their fields will be flooded and affected due to pipelines laid by the Railways near the creek (Poim) and I had subsequently even called for a joint inspection.

"The railways had assured that there will be no flooding and the pipelines will be removed in a month after the works of expanding the existing culvert was over and we have seen that there is no flooding and the railway works of the bridge are almost over," he said.

"The opposition have only one issue and they are using it to misguide the people," he added.

"I have a lot of people coming to me with works on roads and culverts or underpass and we are already speaking to the Railways to get their works done...I want to once again tell the affected people that I am most open to them and they can approach me directly and tell me their difficulties and i will resolve it through the Railways," Vas said.