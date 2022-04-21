Goa: Convict assaults doctor at Colvale jail, FIR lodged

Colvale Police registered an offence against a murder convict accused of assaulting a doctor on duty at the Colvale central jail on Wednesday.

The accused, Cyron Rodrigues, was involved in a murder case and is serving a jail term in the central jail, Colvale.

The Medical Officer attached to the Colvale jail, Dr Dilip Cuncolikar, in his complaint said that the accused flung curry and food items at him and further punched him in his face.

The accused also allegedly roughed up the medical officer by continuously holding his shirt despite efforts by the jail guard and other inmates at the dispensary to desist him from doing so.

Further, he even threatened to murder the complainant.

“We have registered a First Information Report against the accused who is a convict in a murder case. He is already lodged in the jail and therefore, an arrest is not necessary,” said PI Somnath Majik.

“But, if necessary, we will write to the JMFC for arrest formality and will be again lodging him in judicial custody at Colvale,” the PI added.

The accused has been booked under Sections 504 (restraint), 323 (assault), 353 (Obstructing public servant from discharging his duty), 506 (II) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Further investigation is on.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 01:47 PM IST