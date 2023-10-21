﻿Goa: Constable Booked For Forging Medical Certificates, Using Fake Govt Stamp

Representative Image

PANAJI:The Goa Police have filed a cognisable offence against its own constable, as he has been charged with forging medical certificates to avail sick leaves.

Police Constable Nitesh Chodankar is likely to face arrest for allegedly using fake medical certificates from Primary Health Centre (PHC), Mayem while posted at the Panaji police station (PPS).

Constable forges signature

As per the First Information Report (FIR) registered on Thursday, he has not only used these forged medical certificates as genuine but also falsified the signature of the Medical Officer and In-Charge of the Mayem PHC Dr Siddhi Kasar spanning various dates of 2022, including October 04, October 11, October 18, October 25, November 29, and December 17.

Chodankar, who is currently suspended pending disciplinary inquiry, also allegedly used a counterfeit rubber stamp bearing the inscription “Primary Health Centre Mayem Govt Of Goa,” complete with the Ashoka Emblem at its centre.

Form IV

“He forged “form IV” from the Director of Health Services, which is used to issue medical certificates, by forging the complainant’s (Medical Officer) signature. He subsequently submitted this as genuine to Head Constable Sushant Sawant at the PPS for resuming duties after the ‘sick leaves’ he availed. An internal inquiry - after a tip-off - confirmed he forged the medical certificates, forged the doctor’s signature, and even the rubber stamp; after which the department suspended him,” an officer revealed.

This also prompted the PPS to register FIR under sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), 473 (Making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.﻿

