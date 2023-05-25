Goa: Cong leaders go into huddle to tone up organisation

With the results of just concluded elections for the Karnataka Assembly seeing the return of the Congress back to power in the neighbouring state, Goa Congress leaders are working on a plan to tone up and strengthen the party organisation ahead of the 2024 Lok sabha polls for South Goa.

The Congress, however, still have a task at hand to constitute the blocks in South Goa left vacant after the party turncoats embraced the BJP last year.

That the party leadership is gearing up for the 2024 poll battle for South Goa became evident when Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar along with Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and party Quepem MLA Alton D’Costa, besides, party senior vice-president M K Sheikh and others went into a huddle with the block presidents from South Goa district.

While the interaction with the block assumes significance and comes against the backdrop of the party’s success in Karnataka, local party leaders have a task cut out to zero in on the presidents of the blocks of Margao and Nuvem represented by Congress turncoats Digambar Kamat and Aleixo Sequeira, respectively. The party has also still not constituted the Benaulim block Congress and the Shiroda block committees to date.

A senior Congress leader informed that this is not the first time that the leadership has had a meeting with the block presidents. He, however, said the meeting, which was attended by party leaders, on Tuesday was aimed at guiding the block presidents on how to go about putting in place the booth committees ahead of the 2024 election.

GPCC chief Amit Patkar told The Goan that the meeting with the block presidents from South Goa was part of the exercise to tone up the party organisation and gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"We have guided the block presidents on how to go about the work of strengthening the party at the block and the booth level. We are confident that the block presidents will take the message right down the booth level and strengthen the organisation."

Sources in the know further said that the GPCC chief and Opposition leader are expected to head to Delhi to call on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge after things settle down in neighbouring Karnataka.