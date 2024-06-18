Goa: Concerns Rise Over GMR's Special Treatment at Manohar International Airport

Picture for representation | Photo Credit: PTI

Pernem: The Manohar International Airport, a key milestone in the economic development of Pernem taluka, is expected to contribute 36% of its revenue as tax to the Goa government according to the MoU. However, the government has granted a tax concession to the GMR Company, allowing it to defer tax payments until December 2024.

This special concession has raised concerns among local citizens, who question why only GMR, responsible for constructing and operating the airport, is receiving this benefit.

Locals argue that if GMR faced delays due to the pandemic, the general public and private and government employees also suffered financial losses but received no similar relief. Residents from Warkhand, Torse, Ugve, and Kasarvarne in Pernem taluka, who contributed approximately 1 crore square metres of agricultural land for the project, feel betrayed by unfulfilled promises made by the government and local MLAs.

Ex-Mandrem Sarpanch Adv. Amit Sawant Criticizes 180-Day Extension Granted To GMR

Former Mandrem Sarpanch Adv. Amit Sawant criticised the 180-day extension granted to GMR as an abuse of power. He highlighted that many local businesses suffered during the pandemic without receiving aid and urged the government to provide similar concessions to other businessmen, including free electricity and water for six months.

Vigilant farmer and taxi operator Uday Mahale stated that the government forcibly acquired land from local farmers and ignored their pleas for justice.

He alleged that the government suppressed dissent through arrests and questioned the transparency regarding compensation and benefits for the displaced farmers. Mahale demanded that the government explain the rationale behind the concession to GMR and accused it of favouring the company over the local populace.

Mandre Sarpanch Prashant Naik called for the waiver of GST during the pandemic period.

Congress leader Adv Jitendra Gaonkar and other locals alleged a potential scam in the deal and criticised the government for neglecting the issues of farmers and taxi operators, describing the treatment as unfair and discriminatory.