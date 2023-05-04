Goa: Commuters from Karnataka left stranded with no buses

Beleaguered commuters from Karnataka, especially those heading to Karwar and Kumta, were stranded at the Margao KTC bus stand on Wednesday morning for want of both KTC and Karnataka State Transport buses.

While the KTC officials only sought to calm down frayed tempers, their worst fears came true when the realisation dawned that the KTC buses, running on the Margao-Karwar route have been requisitioned for the Prime Minister’s rally in Kumta.

“What are we supposed to do now with no buses around to head to our native place,” questioned a commuter from Karnataka, even as he pointed out that the government should have put up a prior notice intimating about the situation.

“We have no idea now how to handle the situation. Our family, including children, are all here at the bus stand,” he added.

Margao-based KTC officials had no explanation to offer to the beleaguered commuters and were not ready to speak to the media about the shortage of buses.

An official, however, pointed out that over 100-odd KTC buses had already crossed the border into Karnataka late Tuesday night to ferry BJP workers for the PM’s rally at Ankola on Wednesday noon.

“We were left with no option than to withdraw the route buses and send them to Karnataka,” an official said while hoping that the buses will return on Thursday morning and restore the services in Goa.