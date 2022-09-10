Goa: Commercial capital is crumbling, ready to restore its glory, says Vijai

Margao: In an interesting development, Goa Forward chief Vijai Sardesai took the platform of the Pimpalkatta Ganesh Sarvajanik Mandal to express concern over the deterioration in the commercial capital and has called for efforts to reverse the trend.

The Goa Forward chief said he is ready to restore the glory and take forward the commercial capital with support of the people and blessings of the Almighty.

Sardesai has further called upon the government to accord recognition to the Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal such as the Pimpalkatta, which has been maintaining the tradition since the Portuguese era.

“Margao has been our commercial capital, but it is sad to see the city crumbling,” Sardesai said, while making a reference to the market buildings around the Pimpalkatta area craving for attention.

He added: The commercial capital crumbling is not a good sign. There’s a need to reverse the situation. And, to achieve that, we need unity of the people of the commercial capital and the blessings of the Almighty.”

Underscoring the need to accord recognition to Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals in the State to maintain the tradition and culture of the State over the years, Sardesai said he would move a resolution in the Assembly to make the government recognise the Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals.

“Goemkarponn is taking all the people, irrespective of caste and creed along. The Pimpalkatta Sarvajani Ganeshutsav has been maintaining the rich Goan tradition and culture over the years,” he added.

