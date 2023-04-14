Goa: ﻿Colvale cops step up surveillance, book several for violations

Stepping up surveillance and patrolling within its jurisdiction, Colvale police booked 101 persons for staying in rented accommodations without police verification and arrested 39 persons for not possessing any documents.

Colvale Police Inspector Somanath Majik said the operations began at 6 am on Thursday

“People from various states come and settle here but they do not possess relevant documents. Many times, these people indulge in crimes and flee to their native place,” said PI Majik.

“Since the police does not have their information, it becomes difficult to catch them and the case gets delayed. That’s why the police insist that owners fill tenant verification forms of their tenants, but many still neglect these instructions.”

Meanwhile, the Colvale police have also arrested 13 persons who were causing hindrance to traffic at Assnora after registering an offence under Section 34 of IPC.



﻿