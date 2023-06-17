Goa: CM Warns Of Demolition Of Illegal Houses On Evacuee Land In Mayem

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday warned that those houses which are illegally built on evacuee land at Mayem would be demolished.

He was speaking at a function to distribute Sanads to 350 locals on evacuee property at Mayem, as part of the birthday celebrations of Mayem MLA Premendra Shet.

Union Minister Shripad Naik, Deputy Collector Rohan Kaskar, Mamlatdar Rajaram Parab, Mayem Kruti Samiti President Sakharam Pednekar, Mayem sarpanch Suvarna Chodankar and other panchayat members were also present at the event.

Assuring that Mayem locals will get their rights, benefits and schemes, Sawant, however, warned people not to sell or encroach on the land.

“If people sell the land and houses are constructed on that land, then those houses will be declared illegal and will be demolished,” warned Sawant.

Assuring to build big projects in the remaining space which would provide benefits to locals, Sawant said that all precautions would be taken to protect Mayem residents.

“Former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar and former Mayem MLA Anant Shet were instrumental in the legislation in 2014 and we have followed up after that. There is still a plan to give agricultural land to the people with all government schemes.”

Union Minister Shripad Naik said Mayem locals had fought a prolonged fight for their rights.

“The late Manohar Parrikar and Mayem Nagarik Kruti Samiti had strived towards it, and Pramod Sawant followed it up. The BJP has made an honest attempt to give justice to the Mayem locals,” said Naik.

MLA Premendra Shet said Mayem belongs to Mayekars and no person other than locals has any right there.

Mayem Nagarik Kruti Samiti President Sakharam Pednekar appealed to the government to expedite the Sanad process