Goa: CM Says International Flights To Mopa Airport Will Start Soon

Stating that the Manohar International Airport (MIA) has kickstarted development in Pernem taluka, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said international flights will start operating to, from Mopa some time soon.

He was speaking at Pernem after inaugurating the new police station at the MIA in the presence of Pernem MLA Pravin Arlekar, DGP Jaspal Singh, Mopa Sarpanch Subodh Mahale, Varkhand Sarpanch Gaouri Josalkar, Pernem Municipal Council Chairperson Siddesh Pednekar and panch members of Pernem constituency.

Sawant said it had been six months since the MIA had started operations but the police station was located in a shed.

“The police staff were facing lot of difficulties in discharging their duties. Hence, the old police station has been shifted to the new premises,” said Sawant.

“Till last year, bus and train services were available to residents of Pernem taluka. Now, air service has also been made available to them. International flights will also start operating from MIA,” said Sawant.

The chief minister said the population of Pernem taluka would increase significantly due to development activities in Pernem.

“An increase in population will lead to be increase in business opportunities too. Youth from Pernem taluka should avail this opportunity and stand on their own feet,” said Sawant.

He also informed that Mandrem constituency would also get a police station sometime soon.

Thanking the chief minister for making available a new police station to residents of Pernem taluka, Pernem MLA Pravin Arlekar suggested the setting up of a police outpost beyond MIA for the benefit of residents in remote parts of Pernem taluka.