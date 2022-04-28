Goa CM Pramod Sawant sounds note of COVID-19 caution

PANAJI: With the tally of daily new Covid-19 infections doubling from seven to 14 in a day, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has sounded a note of caution urging people to continue wearing face masks in public areas.

“Considering the possibility of another wave of Covid-19 infections, we appeal to people to wear masks in public places although it is not mandatory,” Sawant said in a video after he attended the review meeting of chief ministers convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video-conferencing.

On Wednesday, Goa reported 14 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours as against the seven of the previous 24-hours.

However, the State’s positivity rate remained low below the 1% mark. The State’s active Covid-19 caseload is at 39.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,927 new Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the active count to 16,279. The daily positivity rate now stands at 0.58%. A total of 5,05,065 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of Covid fatalities recorded over the last 24 hours was 32. Out of the total deaths, more than 70% of the patients died due to comorbidities.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 02:20 PM IST