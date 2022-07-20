Goa CM Pramod Sawant says mining in state can begin in five months

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant | File Photo

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed the State Legislative Assembly that iron ore mining in the state can begin within the next five months. Sawant also said that the government would encourage the successful bidders to give preference to local truck drivers and workers.

“The process to auction a mining block will take four months and around one month will be utilised to obtain an Environmental Clearance (EC) to the block. We can start mining within five months,” Sawant said.

Sawant was responding to a query raised by Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai during the Question hour. He informed the focus will be to first auction the 88 leases against which the government had initiated the process of takeover.

“The State has signed an agreement with the Mineral Exploration Consultancy Limited (MECL) in order to auction the mining blocks expeditiously. Besides the 88 leases, MECL has finalised five new leases that can be auctioned,” he added.

He further informed the 88 mining leases will be auctioned by blocks as obtaining EC will be very smooth through blocks.

“If five leases come under one EC then that is considered as one block. This block will then be auctioned. Once this happens then the EC can be transferred to new lease holders in 15 days, the CM said.

“There is no practice to issue EC by dividing leases. That is why the EC is given through blocks," he added.

He said that as per the MMDR Act the ECs can be transferred in 15 days initially for two years and after that they have to obtain fresh ECs.

Fatorda MLA said it was quite disturbing that the government was stressing auctioning mining leases by blocks and not as individual leases. “Is the government planning to auction the mines to big shots like the Vendantas, Jindals and Adanis and ease out the local mine owners,” Sardesai questioned.

He also said that the biggest concern was the employment of locals and truck drivers once the mines are auctioned to new players.

“How will the government ensure that those who win the mining bids will employ the local work force and take the local truck drivers in those mines,” he queried.

The CM assured the House that the government will make it very clear that locals should be given preference on the mines. “We are very much concerned about the welfare of locals. Those who win the mining bids will have to give 100 percent preference to local truck drivers and workers who were working on those leases. That is the government’s stand,” Sawant said.

He also said that local mine owners will get equal opportunity to participate in the auction of mining leases.

“As per Section 6 (b) of the MMDR Act, there is area restriction for allotment of mining leases which is 10 sq kilometre of the mining area. Only three leases can be allotted to one person. So local mine owners will also get ample opportunity to participate in the auction,” he said.