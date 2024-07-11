 Goa CM Pramod Sawant Demands Report On Naibag-Pernem National Highway Landslides
Goa was on Red Alert for three consecutive days from July 7-9 during which 11 mudslides/landslides occurred in various parts of the State.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has sought a report from the District Disaster Management team regarding the recurrent landslides on the national highway at Naibag-Pernem.

Road Closed Due To Recurrent Landslides

The NH recorded three landslides over a span of 48 hours, which prompted authorities to close the road.

The major landslide on Tuesday followed another landslide. Both happened shortly after a retaining wall collapsed on July 7 amid heavy rainfall.

“I have asked for a report from the disaster management team. They are looking into it,” Sawant said, adding that appropriate action will be taken.

