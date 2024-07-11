Goa CM Pramod Sawant Demands Report On Naibag-Pernem National Highway Landslides

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has sought a report from the District Disaster Management team regarding the recurrent landslides on the national highway at Naibag-Pernem.

Road Closed Due To Recurrent Landslides

The NH recorded three landslides over a span of 48 hours, which prompted authorities to close the road.

The major landslide on Tuesday followed another landslide. Both happened shortly after a retaining wall collapsed on July 7 amid heavy rainfall.

Chief Minister @DrPramodPSawant Inspected the site on Malpe -Pernem NH 66 which has witnessed landslides in the ongoing monsoon. CM has directed to conduct a thorough inquiry through a reputed institution. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/MlNzHVkS8q — DIP Goa (@dip_goa) July 11, 2024

“I have asked for a report from the disaster management team. They are looking into it,” Sawant said, adding that appropriate action will be taken.

Goa was on Red Alert for three consecutive days from July 7-9 during which 11 mudslides/landslides occurred in various parts of the State.