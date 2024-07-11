Goa CM Pramod Sawant Demands Report On Naibag-Pernem National Highway Landslides

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has sought a report from the District Disaster Management team regarding the recurrent landslides on the national highway at Naibag-Pernem.
Road Closed Due To Recurrent Landslides
The NH recorded three landslides over a span of 48 hours, which prompted authorities to close the road.
The major landslide on Tuesday followed another landslide. Both happened shortly after a retaining wall collapsed on July 7 amid heavy rainfall.
“I have asked for a report from the disaster management team. They are looking into it,” Sawant said, adding that appropriate action will be taken.
Goa was on Red Alert for three consecutive days from July 7-9 during which 11 mudslides/landslides occurred in various parts of the State.