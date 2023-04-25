Goa: CM Pramod Sawant announces 400-plus centres for govt services

In a bid to speed up government services delivery, the Pramod Sawant administration will be setting up common service centres (CSC) across the State's 410 revenue villages where citizens will be in a position to avail several services.

Sawant made the announcement at the Saligao panchayat hall on Monday from where he had a virtual interaction with municipalities and panchayats from across the State. It was the Swayampurna Goa event, one of the many held as part of his 50th birthday celebrations.

Sawant said, 'Swayampurna Goa 2.0' will focus on skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of youth and women through institutions like ITIs, handicrafts corporation and government polytechnics,” Sawant said, while speaking virtually to elected representatives of civic bodies and panchayats.

At an another event in the State capital, Sawant launched wheelchair accessible E-rickshaws before the formal Bharatiya Janata Party function held at the party headquarters to mark his birthday.

Earlier in the day, Sawant visited the famed Shirgao Zatra which coincides with his birthday this year, where he paid obeisance to the deity at the Shri Lairai Devi Temple along with his family.

At Saligao, Sawant joined the panchayat's 'Seva Sushasan' and 'Jan Kalyan' programmes, where he participated as a 'Swayampurna Mitra' and interacted with the public to understand their grievances and resolve them. He handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries of the Gram Shethi scheme.

Saligao MLA and a host of bureaucrats assisted the chief minister.