Goa: CM Calls For Total Revamp Of Margao Railway Station With 5-Star Amenities

Saying that the Margao railway station is the gateway for Goa and South India, with each and every long distance train making a halt at the railway station, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has called for total renovation of the Margao railway station with five-star amenities.

While the Chief Minister said the Goa government has requested Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to give a major facelift to the Margao railway station considering it as the State’s status as the gateway of Goa, he said the Goa government will contribute its bit through the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) by developing and beautifying the roads at the railway station’s front and rear side.

“Margao MLA Digambar Kamat has requested to give the Margao railway station a facelift. I am also of the same opinion that the Margao railway station should become a five-star railway station. The Goa government will pursue this demand with Union Railway Minister Vaishnav since Margao railway station is the gateway of Goa since tourists visiting the State enter and exit through this railway station,” he said, adding that both the Konkan Railway Corporation and the Indian Railways will jointly take up the work of renovating the Margao railway station.

…mulls linking Mopa airport to Pernem railway station

MARGAO: Calling for the strengthening of railway network between Pernem and Canacona for the benefit of the people of Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has mulled linking Mopa airport to Pernem railway station to transport air passengers travelling to the neighbouring states of Mahrashtra and Karnataka.

He said the rail connectivity to Mopa airport will benefit both Maharashtra and Karnataka, while underscoring the need to plan rail connectivity between Mopa airport and the Pernem railway station in the long run.

“We have discussed a future plan to bring rail connectivity between Mopa airport and Pernem railway station. This will immensely benefit tourists to head to the neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Karnataka from the Pernem railway station,” he said.