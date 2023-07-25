Goa: CM Assures To Pay Farmers Dues Before Aug 15

Amidst Opposition flak on delay in releasing subsidy/compensation to farmers in the State, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday assured the House that all pending dues of the farmers will be cleared before August 15.

Sawant also said that the government was going all out to encourage agriculture in the State.

Bicholim MLA Chandrakant Shetye informed the House it appeared that farmers were not a happy lot as they were not getting the subsidy or compensation on time from the government.

He said 85 farmers were not paid compensation for 2022-23 due to the unavailability of funds.

“The government has money to organise events but it has no money to pay compensation to the farmers. People are not taking up farming because they do not get proper facilities,” Shetye said while raising the issue during Question Hour.

A circumspect Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik admitted that there was a little delay but assured to clear their dues at the earliest.

Naik also said the government received an encouraging response from the youth who showed interest in agriculture.

“Recently, we organised a training programme for 35 farmers but almost 65 youth showed up. We had to organise the programme in two batches,” Naik said.

The CM informed that the 85 farmers could not be paid on time because they applied for the funds late.

“We are giving all support to agriculture. We have also increased the support price for various crops. People have to change their attitude towards farming,” Sawant said.

He said the government had recently opened a new Zonal Agriculture Office in Mormugao and further reminded that the government had started an agriculture college last year.

Oppn exposes gaps

But an unrelenting opposition exposed the gaps over the delay in releasing of funds to the farmers.

Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas informed the House that 476 coconut farmers from South Goa and 14 from North were not paid their assured price as on March 31, 2023.

“The dues of farmers have to be cleared in advance preferably before the monsoon season starts as they have to plan for their next venture,” Viegas said.

Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai informed that while the Central government was paying a subsidy of two per cent, the State government was paying just 0.064 per cent as a subsidy.

“This clearly shows the State government is spending a negligible amount towards subsidies. On the contrary, the Central government was doing far better. The government should encourage the farmers by giving them a better deal,” Sardesai said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)