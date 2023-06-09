Goa: CM advises caution while using phones due to crimes

﻿Chief Minister Pramod Sawant addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the new police station at Mardol. |

Stating that technology has led to a rise in cybercrimes and fraudulent calls, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday advised people to be careful while using their mobile phones and other devices.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the new police station at Mardol in the presence of Sports Minister Govind Gaude, police officials and Sarpanch Harsha Gawade.

“People from outside Goa are involved in various crimes and locals should cooperate with the police to control these crimes,” said Sawant.

Sports Minister Govind Gaude stated that many projects in his Priol constituency would be completed soon.

The new Mardol police station in Ponda taluka will cater to the 17 villages of Adcolna, Betki, Boma, Candola, Cuncoliem, Orgao, Kerim, Verem, Tiurem, Velinga, Volvoi, Vagurbem, Marcela, Priol, Mardol, Marcaim (including Marcaim IDC), and Kundaim (including Kundaim IDC).