Goa: Clock ticking for govt to take stand on discharge applications

The BJP-led ruling dispensation faces an acid test as the clock has started ticking for the government to take a stand on the applications filed by the anti-coal activists before a Margao court for their discharge in the historic November 1-2, 2020 historic Chandor midnight protest case.

This is one of the two cases instituted against the anti-coal activists by the Goa police, wherein the trial commenced at the Margao courts. The second criminal case was initiated by the Union of India through the Railway Protection Force against four anti-coal activists.

When thousands of citizens, including top-level politicians, who are now part of the BJP, had descended at Chandor, the Goa Police charged the activists, Abhijit Prabhudesai, Vikas Bhagat, Freddy Travasso, Viriato Fernandes, Sabita Mascarenhas, Royla Fernandes, Sandesh Talekar, John Coutinho and Diana Tavares for blocking the road at the level crossing.



When most of these activists had moved the court for their discharge, the public prosecutor representing the Goa government sought time to file a reply to the applications, throwing up a moot question --- will the government oppose the discharge applications or will it take a stand not to oppose the applications?

This question, sources said, assumes significance given that the Goa Police charged the activists for blocking the Chandor road when the road in question was ordered closed by the then district Magistrate Ajit Roy on the particular day and time to facilitate the railways to lay the double track at the level crossing.

The activists have slammed the government, terming the case as fabricated and false, in a bid to tie them down from taking the ongoing anti-coal agitation forward. “How can the Goa Police charge the activists for blocking the Chandor road at midnight of November 1-2, 2020 when the then Collector, Ajit Roy had notified the road closed for traffic to ensure the railways lay the double track on the date and time mentioned in the notification,” questioned Abhijit Prabhudesai.

He added: “The charge sheet filed by the Maina Curtorim police has no meaning since the Chandor level crossing was ordered closed by the District Magistrate. Hence, we have filed the discharge application.”

Ajit Roy had ordered the closure of the roads at the level crossings at Nessai, Chandor and Davorlim on different dates to facilitate the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) to lay the double track at the level crossings. The RVNL had fixed the laying of the double track at Chandor on the night of November 1-2, 2020, triggering mass protests after thousands of Goans descended in the village to oppose coal and track doubling.

Why no charges against legislators, asks activist

MARGAO

When the anti-coal activists came out of the Margao court building after receiving a copy of the charge sheet in the Chandor protest case, activist Vikas Bhagat demanded to know why former and present MLAs, including Digambar Kamat, Aleixo Sequeira, Sankalp Amonkar and Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco have not been charged by the police when they too were part of the agitation.

The four MLAs, Digambar, Aleixo and Sankalp and Curtorim Independent MLA Reginaldo supporting the BJP government may face a simple question – will they take up cudgels for the anti-coal activists with the government and get the cases withdrawn?

In the case, where the activists have filed for their discharge in the protest case, the four MLAs may have to decide whether to take up the matter with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take a stand in the court not to contest the applications filed by the activists for discharge.

For, all these four MLAs, were part of the crowd comprising thousands of Goans who had descended at Chandor from all corners to protest against the track doubling and to oppose coal.

Activist Vikas Bhagat commented on September 14, 2022, after coming out of the court:

“The whole world knows that former and present MLAs including Digambar, Aleixo, Reginaldo, Sankalp and others participated in the agitation. But, the government has not filed cases against them. This is the government’s attempt to mete out harassment, but the people of Goa will triumph. To save our Goa, we welcome such charge sheets, and we will fight for Goa till our last breath.”







