Goa: Cleeven to be King Momo at Benaulim Carnival parade

Restaurateur and businessman Cleeven Fernandes has been shortlisted as King Momo for the Carnival float parade in Benaulim constituency.

After being the first runner up for two times, once in 2021 and in 2023 at the selection rounds conducted by the Goa Tourism and Development Cooperation (GTDC), 36-year-old Cleeven is now looking forward to reign the throne for Benaulim constituency.

This was announced by Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas at a media briefing in the presence of the representatives of the villages inducted on the carnival float parade.

Cleveen’s family has played a major role in the Carnival celebrations in the State. His uncle Timoteo was Goa’s very first King Momo in 1967; in fact, Timoteo started the Goa’s very first carnival back in 1965 after drawing inspiration from a magazine article on Brazilian Carnival at Rio de Janeiro.

Cleeven’s father Roque Fernandes (Tome) has also been King Momo, serving the role five times, Venzy informed.

After his selection, Cleeven remarked, “It has always been my dream to be the King ever since I’ve seen my father and all my three uncles, Timoteo, Lourenco and Bondo (Goa’s famous percussionist) reigning the Carnival Parade.”

