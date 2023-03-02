Goa: Chopdem road to get tarred surface after four decades

The road from Kurban wada to the Chapora riverbank old jetty in Agarwada-Chopdem will get its first tarred surface in over four decades.

The hotmixing work was launched by Mandrem MLA Jit Arolkar in the presence of Sarpanch Anthony Fernandes, panch Hemant Chopadekar, Raut and the contractor.

Speaking after launching the hotmixing work, Arolkar said all roads in Mandrem will be tarred in phases.

“Many roads will be widened too and we appeal to residents not to encroach on the roads. The development of any village depends upon the roads. If roads are wide, there are no traffic jams. The village is important for tourism and the citizens should consider good roads as a potential,” he said.

Chopdem Sarpanch Anthony Fernandes and panch Hemant Chopadekar also spoke on the occasion.