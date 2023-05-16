Goa: Chinchinim locals march in solidarity with victims of Manipur violence

Villagers of Chinchinim on Monday evening took out a peaceful candlelight march in the village to express their solidarity with the victims of the violence in Manipur.

The young and the old, besides children, participated in the procession by carrying candles. The procession which started from the CRC football grounds culminated at the Chinchinim Church with a small prayer service.

The villagers have come together as concerned citizens and citizens of the country with the sole purpose to offer prayers to save Manipur from violence.

“The candlelight march is a solidarity march by the villagers of Chinchinim with the victims of violence in Manipur. We will all pray silently for Manipur,” informed a citizen.

Local Velim MLA Cruz Silva, AAP leader Pratima Coutinho and many others participated in the candlelight march in the village.