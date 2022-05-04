Goa: Chimbel manch demands repair of dug road before monsoons

The Chimbel Kala ani Sanskrutik Manch has demanded that the roads in Chimbel, which were dug for laying underground power cables be repaired before the onset of rains.



In many places, trenches have been developed as also the width of the main road has been reduced thereby causing inconvenience to the road users.



Speaking to The Goan, manch secretary Tukaram Kunkolkar informed that it’s been several months now that the main road of Chimbel was dug for laying the power cables.



“However, till date, the dug portion has remained unrepaired thereby causing inconvenience to the road users,” Kunkolkar informed while stating that the issue was highlighted at the recent Chimbel gram sabha but despite assurances by the sarpanch the repairs have yet to be taken up.



“I also spoke to PWD minister Nilesh Cabral a week ago and he too assured to look into the matter but nothing has happened thus far,” Kunkolkar added.



“The monsoon is nearing and if the roads remain unrepaired then it will cause more inconvenience to the road users, particularly the pedestrians and two-wheeler riders,” he stated and demanded that the roads be repaired before the onset of rains to prevent any untoward incident from happening.



Meanwhile, it is not only the Chimbel locals who are suffering due to the dug roads as Merces locals too have to face a tough time because of the unrepaired roads.



The situation is particularly precarious along the stretch of the main road at Kumbarvaddy, Voilem Bhat and other areas where the width of the road has been reduced considerably.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:22 AM IST