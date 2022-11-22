Goa: Children of freedom fighters threaten strike over jobs' issue

Stating that the assurance of government jobs to them remained unfulfilled, children of freedom fighters (CFFs) have threatened to strike again if their demands are not met by December 19.

Speaking at a media conference, Pravin Shrivant informed that when the last time they have gone on agitation in January 2021, they were given assurance that the backlog of jobs to CFFs would be cleared within six months.

‘But they have failed to keep the promises as all children of freedom fighters have not got jobs as assured. Now, agitation is the only option left for us to get justice,” he stated.

Shivajirao Dessai from Pissurlem-Sattari informed that if their issues are not resolved by December 19 then they will again go on strike at Azad Maidan.

“If need be, we will hold strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi,” he added.

Slamming the government for playing with the sentiments of CFFs, St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar demanded that the assurances given to them should be resolved at the earliest.

“If by December 19 the demands are not met, then the CFFs would be forced to go on strike again,” Borkar warned and informed that he would also join them in the agitation till the demands are fulfilled.

Freedom fighter Suresh Parodkar along with several CFFs were present.