Goa: Chavath E-Bazaar To Continue Following Good Response

PANAJI: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the Chavath e-Bazaar initiative will be continued as a permanent portal as 'Swayampurna e-Bazaar' following the encouraging response it got during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Over 800 orders were executed by the women self-help groups and small entrepreneurs during Chathurti within a short span, Sawant said while briefing the media on Wednesday.

Swayampura E-Bazaar

Henceforth it will continue to operate as “Swayampurna E-Bazaar” and in addition to food items, handicrafts and other merchandise will also be transacted through it, Sawant said.

The Chavat e-Bazaar was an initiative operated by the government in partnership with Swiggy Mini but other delivery service providers will also be brought on board going forward, he said.﻿

