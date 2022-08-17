Goa: Chaos over stalls' allotment at 'Ashtami' fair in Panaji; cops clear crowd | The Goan Network

Commotion and chaos prevailed outside the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) as a huge number of vendors turned up to avail forms for allotment of stalls at the 'Ashtami' fair on Tuesday.

However, with only a limited stalls available, majority of them were left disappointed leading to them crying foul over the allotment process.

As the vendors refused to disperse, the police were summoned to clear the crowd which swelled on to the street thereby blocking the traffic.

However, CCP Corporator and market chairman Bento Lorena said the 'Ashtami' fair is traditionally for the furniture vendors.

“The furniture vendors occupy most of the space as it is traditionally for them. They do not come for other fairs like the Panaji feast fair. Initially, only the furniture vendors and those selling traditional items for Ganesh Chaturthi used to be allotted stalls,” Lorena informed and stated that of the 430 stalls, more than 200 stalls are allotted to furniture vendors.

“There are 430 stalls of which more than 200 stalls are occupied by furniture vendors. They do not come for allotment. They mark their area and later we collect fees from them at Rs 60 per square metre,” the corporator informed, while stating that the standard area occupied by one stall is 10.8 square metre.

“However, other vendors also come for the allotment of stalls thinking that they are allowed as well and majority of them end up disappointed as we can't accommodate all of them. Only 160 stalls have been given for them. Even after telling, they don't understand that this fair is meant for furniture vendors,” he stated and informed that this year since many locals have come forward to set up stalls, preference has been given for them.