Goa: Centre’s attention to be sought in alleged PSI recruitment scam

With Goa Police defying allegations of scam into the recruitment of the police sub-inspectors, who are soon to be sent to Delhi for basic training; the Goa Forward Party (GFP) said they will write to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking immediate intervention into the alleged administration and recruitment scandal in the department.

“It is shocking to know that the police department has finalized the list of the new PSIs. The selected PSIs are called to report on April 10 to proceed for training in Delhi. Why is the government in a hurry to conduct the recruitment?” Goa Forward Party leader Vikas Bhagat said, while addressing a press conference in the party headquarters on Tuesday.

Goa forward party to write to Union Home Minister informing about rising corruption in Goa

The Party, he said, will write to the Union Home Minister informing him about the scandal and rising corruption in the State. Bhagat also ‘advised’ DGP Jaspal Singh to give up his post and take a transfer from Goa “rather than spoiling his image as an upright officer.”

He has now fallen to the pressure of the BJP government just for the sake of his post of DGP, the GFP leader further said.

Party President Vijai Sardesai, in October 2022 exposed the alleged PSI recruitment scam, which showed manipulation of marks. The department has also failed to release the reports into the high-level inquiries conducted by five committees each headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police.