Goa: Carnival parade to return to Benaulim

The carnival float parade will return back to Benaulim constituency on February 21 at Benaulim with the participation of the citizens from each of the seven villages in the constituency.

Addressing the media, Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas informed that the floats will be centered on the environment such as Mhadei, River Sal, western bypass, Old Goa structure in the heritage zone, fishing occupation etc.

He pointed out that the United Club of Benaulim has been organizing the float parade in Benaulim for the last three decades, but was discontinued due to the COVID 19 pandemic. “We have all got together this time round and decided to revive the long carnival tradition in the ensuing carnival”, he said, adding that the committee is being constituted with representation from all the seven villages in Benaulim constituency.

Venzy has invited entries from the people of Benaulim constituency to shortlist the King Momo for the grand carnival parade scheduled on February 21.

Pele Fernandes said the United Club of Benaulim has decide to revive the Carnival float parade in Benaulim on February 21. “The Benaulim MLA has extended his support for the carnival tradition in Benaulim”, he said.﻿

