Goa: Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao & Bishop Simiao Fernandes Lead Annual Sowing At Rachol Seminary

Margao: Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao and Auxiliary Bishop Simiao Fernandes prayed and blessed the annual sowing operations at the Rachol Seminary as the students, young and old joined the seminarians in the agricultural activity on Monday.

Reminding that the fields and mountains and the rivers are all God’s gift to human beings, Cardinal Filipe Neri said, “We have a responsibility not only as human beings but as followers of Jesus Christ to do such work.”

He added: “One should not be ashamed to do any type of work. We receive greatness irrespective of the work we do in our day-to-day life."

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao Shows His Gratitude

While blessing the activity, the Cardinal thanked the people of all ages for having descended at the Rachol Seminary to join hands with the seminarians in the sowing operations. “Every year, all of you come here, irrespective of age groups to assist the seminarians in the agricultural activity by leaving behind your work. We thank you for your gesture,” he said.

A seminarian, Andrew Luis, a native of Hubli, said it was his first experience cultivating the fields at the Rachol Seminary. “When I entered the fields, I experienced the joy of Christ. God speaks two things, the Bible and God’s creation. God speaks to us through his creation,” he said.

Fr Venancio Fernandes On Sowing With Youngsters From The Village

Fr Venancio Fernandes, attached to the Nuvem Church, came for the sowing operations with youngsters from the village. “I have been participating in the annual sowing operations at the Rachol Seminary for the past eight years. We cultivate paddy during the monsoons. In November and December, the seminarians grow vegetables,” he said.

A resident of Nuvem, Pilipina Vaz said she has been closely associated with paddy and vegetable cultivation at the Rachol Seminary for the last six years. “We grow different types of vegetables in November and December, which is enough to meet the requirements of the seminarians,” she said.

Students of the Our Lady of Snows School, mostly members of the school eco club, also joined the seminarians in cultivating paddy.