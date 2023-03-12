Goa: Cansaulim VP seeks railway pedestrian subway in village

Cansaulim Sarpanch Savio Pereira along with other panch members met Cortalim MLA Anton Vas on Friday afternoon and submitted a copy of the panchayat’s resolution to have a railway pedestrian subway at Cansaulim through the South Western Railway (SWR).

Speaking to media persons, Cansaulim Sarpanch Savio Pereira said based on their requirements, they had recently carried out a site inspection with Railways and the MLA Anton Vas for an underpass.

“We accordingly adopted a resolution and we have submitted a copy of the resolution to Vas, so that he can pursue the matter with SWR for a strictly pedestrian underpass which is a long pending demand of the Cansaulim locals,” said Pereira.

Pereira said the Cansaulim railway station divides the village in two parts, forcing people and students to cross the tracks to go to school or the market for their daily needs and day to day activities.

“Most of the times, we have trains halting at the station for a long duration, irrespective of school timings and there is no means to cross the tracks. Some people try to cross the tracks and there have been some fatal or near fatal accidents. Hence, we submitted our representation to the Railways several times and for many decades, but the request was ignored.”

“With the double tracking works, additional tracks and expansion of Cansaulim station, residents will face further difficulties to cross the tracks along with the children. Hence, we adopted a resolution to request SWR Hubbali to construct and provide Railway pedestrian subway with crash barriers to prevent passage for two wheelers at the entry and exit points, instead of a footbridge. The subway will be beneficial to people,” said Pereira.