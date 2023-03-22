 Goa: Candidates of WRD posts seek appointment letters
Goa: Candidates of WRD posts seek appointment letters

A delegation of the candidates called on the WRD Minister to draw his attention that they have been left high and dry since the time they had cleared their examinations and had even completed the verification exercise.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
Candidates who had cleared the examinations in the Water Resources Department (WRD) for the posts of supervisors and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) have knocked on the doors of Minister Subhash Shirodkar with a plea to give them appointment letters.

They pointed out that while candidates of other departments, who had cleared the recruitment process, including the examinations, before the 2022 Assembly polls, have received employment, only the candidates of the WRD department have been made to wait endlessly to get the appointment letters.

The candidates told the media that they have been only given assurances by the WRD officials that they would soon receive the appointment letters.

“We have been given these assurances for the last year, but not a single candidate has received the appointment letters to date. We have no idea why our appointment letters have been held back by the WRD when we have cleared the examination and completed the process,” remarked a candidate.

Another candidate pointed out that they have given up their previous jobs after they had cleared the examinations and completed the verification exercise. “We have come to meet the minister to draw his attention to the endless delay in issuing them the appointment letters,” the candidate said.

After giving the candidates a patient hearing, Minister Shirodkar assured them that he would look into the matter, saying they will get a reply next month.

