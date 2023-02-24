Goa: Canacona MLA drums up support for 'Shram-Dham'

In a bid to drum up financial and workmanship aid to his brainchild ‘Shram-Dham’, an initiative to build houses for the poor and downtrodden strata of society in Canacona, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar held an awareness meeting with government staff at Canacona.

Tawadkar also went around the commercial town of Chaudi distributing pamphlets to bring about awareness among establishments running various businesses and obtain support to build the proposed 14 new houses in Canacona constituency.

On Wednesday, Ramesh Tawadkar convened a meeting with staff of various government departments in Canacona taluka and appealed to them to join the concept of ‘Shram-Dham’ for the construction of new houses for poor and downtrodden people in the Canacona constituency.

It is reliably learnt that the Speaker appealed to the staff to collectively extend their helping hand in working in tandem with BJP Karyakartas to make the Shram-Dham movement successful.

Tawadkar along with a few Sarpanchas, BJP Mandal members and some BJP Karyakartas also visited the shopkeepers and shopowners of the Canacona’s Chaudi market/Bazaar and appealed to them to join the ‘Shram-Dham’ concept for the construction of new houses for poor in Canacona.

Tawadkar also invited the business fraternity in Canacona at launch ceremony of ‘Shram Dham’ by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday.

During the launch of ‘Shram-Dham’ concept, Tawadkar also announced the formation of the Balram Charitable Foundation.

Tawadkar has already announced that the chief minister will lay foundation stones to construct 14 houses under Shram-Dham at Agonda (3), Canacona municipality (6), Poinguinim (3) Gaondongrim (1) and Loliem-Polem(1) in the first phase, without seeking benefits from any existing housing scheme under the state or central government.

According to sources close to Tawadkar, the future activities of ‘Shram-Dham’ will be held under the aegis of the Balram Charitable Foundation.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)