Goa: Bye-elections: Rachol, Orlim panchayats get new panchas

Fatima Cardoso and Peter Fernandes have been elected as panch members of Rachol and Orlim panchayats in the bye-polls held on Sunday.

In the bye-election for Ward no 1 of Rachol panchayat, Fatima Cardoso defeated Querobino Gomes in a straight fight. While Fatima polled 110 votes, Querobino finished with 92 votes.

For the bye-election for Ward no 4 of Orlim panchayat, Peter Fernandes emerged victorious by polling 54 votes. The other two candidates in the fray, Evangelista Pimenta and Shirley Braz polled 38 and 21 votes, respectively.

Meanwhile, Rachol sarpanch Joseph Vaz, Deputy sarpanch Milagres Fernandes alongwith panchayat member Quiteira Vaz congratulated newly-elected member Fatima Bitosa Cardoso for the victory in the bye-poll.

The sarpanch termed the victory as a victory of the voters of ward no 1, who were concerned about the village's development.

“We the panchayat body welcome the victory of Fatima Bitosa Cardoso and assure the voters of Ward No 1 of sustainable development and implementation of all the government schemes to them from time to time,” Joseph said.

In a statement, Joseph said the Bye Election proved that the leadership of the village panchayat of Rachol is strong and people-oriented.

Saying that the panchayat is now totally stable without opposition to the body, the sarpanch said the ruling group assures to work in co-operation, support and equal treatment and implementation of all welfare schemes to all the villagers without any discrimination.