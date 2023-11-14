Goa: Busy Bastora Junction Gets Much-Needed Traffic Island

The newly installed and beautification of traffic island at key junction in Bastora. | The Goan Network

MAPUSA: The village panchayat of Bastora has thrown open the much-needed traffic island in the middle of a busy junction which connects six villages in Aldona near Tar in Bastora.

The project, which took nearly a year to complete and cost close to Rs 12 lakh, is part of the panchayat’s bid to beautify the key junction and has been taken up through corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity.

The entire area has been illuminated with fancy two arm electricity poles including a high mast lamp in the middle of the junction. The work consists of installing a divider, construction of retaining wall and beautification. The panchayat has also installed wifi hotspots and surveillance cameras around the junction.

“This is a major district road (MDR) which witnesses heavy movement of traffic throughout the day. The road connects six villages in the Aldona constituency besides people also travel to Mayem and Bicholim through this road. The Bastora panchayat has done a marvellous job as the traffic island was the need of the hour,” said Glenn Ticlo, former Aldona MLA, while inaugurating the project.

“The CCTV cameras will be of big help to the police while youngsters can make use of the hotspot for browsing,” he added. Wifi

According to Bastora Sarpanch Subhash Morajkar, the traffic circle was a dream project of the panchayat which finally came to fruition.

“Almost everyday we used to witness traffic jams at this crucial junction. We put a lot of effort to study the movement of traffic in the area in order to set up the island,” Morajkar said.

Traffic island to ease vehicular snarls in Bastora

Convenor of the Bastora village development committee, Savio Martins informed that with the traffic island the movement of traffic will now be regulated.

“If there is a good leader with a vision then all works can be accomplished in time. We have done several works/development through our former MLA Glen Ticlo,” Martins said.

Read Also ﻿Goa: Buses Lining Up At Aquem Stop Causing Traffic Snarls On Road

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)