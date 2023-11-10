Goa: Black Panther Captured On CCTV In Dharbandora

The big cat captured live on CCTV | The Goan Network

PONDA: A black panther was reportedly captured on CCTV camera at Vandalya in Dharbandora.

The black panther which had previously been sighted in Sancorda had moved to Dharbandora, where it is believed to have killed a number of pet dogs in the village.

Big cat captured live on CCTV

The black panther was captured on CCTV entering the house of Atul Naik at Vandalya. The panther later killed the pet dog.

The forest department at Collem was informed on Thursday and a forest team visited the area.

Locals claimed the black panther had killed over 15 pet dogs in the village.

Earlier on April 1, a black panther was trapped by the forest department from Balli-Quepem, after a trapping mechanism was set up. After being monitored by veterinary doctors, the black panther was later released in the wildlife sanctuary.

Read Also Goa: Leopard Trapped In Snare At Mangueshi Found Dead

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)