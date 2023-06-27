Goa: BJP ST Leader Confident Party Will Win Both Lok Sabha Seats

BJP ST leader Anthony Barbosa on Monday exuded confidence that the BJP will win both the Lok Sabha seats from Goa in the 2024 elections.

Addressing the media along with party Curtorim leader Dr Sneha Bhagwat, the party ST leader said many people from Curtorim and outside have expressed their willingness to join the BJP after they saw the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine-year rule.

Barbosa informed that the BJP has fulfilled many a promise made to the people of Curtorim during the party’s official programmes.

“We have completed a road which has been craving attention for the last 20-25 years. After we took up the work with our ministers, the work was taken up by the PWD,” he said.

He said that the work on bringing the agricultural fields, left fallow in Raia village is underway, saying the BJP is working on the ground with a mission to empower the people of the constituency.

Saying that many parties will come to the people in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls promising to resolve their issues, Barbosa exuded confidence that the people of Curtorim constituency will not fall prey to these parties.

“There are some people who have taken up the issue of scrapyards in Raia village. Most of the scrapyards have been shut down. There is one scrapyard at Arlem Raia and the action against the same will be initiated soon,” he said while saying that the process has been set in motion to shut the scrapyard.