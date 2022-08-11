e-Paper Get App

Goa: Bicholim school holds rally

The rally was flagged off by the Chairman of Vidyavardhak Mandal Vijay Sardesai at 7.30 am at the school gate.

Thursday, August 11, 2022
As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a Prabhat Pheri was organised in Bicholim by the NCC cadets of Shri Shantadurga High School Bicholim on Tuesday.

The School Manager Rajaram Chanekar, Treasurer Rajesh Dhond, Manager of Sports Academy Abhijit Teli, Headmistress Shradha Askaukar and NCC Officer Yasmin Shetye participated in the rally.

Several teachers accompanied the cadets during the rally.

