Goa: Benaulim village panchayat issues order to stop work of pipeline for carrying treated sewage water into river Sal

On a day of hectic developments, the Benaulim village panchayat on Tuesday issued a stop-work order to the Sewerage and Infrastructure Development Corporation of Goa to stop work on the laying of the pipeline in the village to discharge the treated sewage water from the Colva sewerage plant into the river Sal.

In another development, Benaulim villagers comprising Jose Mario Fernandes and others filed an intervention petition in the High Court on the same issue, with a plea to issue an order restraining the authorities from discharging the treated sewage water from the Colva STP into the river Sal and to consider the alternative use for the treated water generated from the Colva STP.

Benaulim villagers on Tuesday knocked on the doors of the High Court after they filed an intervention application with a plea to restrain the Sewerage Corporation of Goa and other authorities from discharging the treated sewage water from the Colva STP into the river Sal.

The petition is expected to come up for hearing in the High Court on Wednesday.

In the petition filed by Jose Mario Fernandes and others, they prayed for directions to the authorities to consider the representations of interveners to find alternate uses for the treated water generated from the STP at Colva.

The villagers contended that the discharge of the treated sewage water in the river will adversely affect the aquatic life and biodiversity which are already facing a threat due to pollution from the discharge of sewage, effluents etc.

The interveners further submitted that local villagers of Benaulim, Orlim, Assorna, Varca, Carmona, Cavesollim are dependent on the River for fishing and agricultural activities and if the pollution level increases due to this discharge from the STP pipeline then there will hardly be any fish left in the river which will cause a loss of livelihood to the fishermen of these villages.

They pointed out that local Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas had addressed a letter to the authorities, suggesting to stop the laying of the pending pipes which will connect to the River Sal and to use it for alternative purposes like farming/beautification via drip irrigation on the agricultural land. “The authorities could certainly find alternate uses for the treated water from the STP, it could be used for landscaping, gardening in the hotels and other establishments around the beaches, for toilet flushing etc,” the petition added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:23 AM IST