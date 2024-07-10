 Goa: Benaulim Beach Covered In Dry Waste, Fishermen Call For Immediate Cleanup
The beach at Benaulim was notably covered with a carpet of dry and mixed waste, believed to have entered the sea via rivers. This annual occurrence of mixed waste washing ashore during the monsoon is a common issue.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
article-image

Margao: Fishermen expressed concern as a significant amount of dry waste was washed ashore along the Salcete coast on Tuesday. Traditional fishermen are urging authorities to promptly remove the waste, fearing it could return to disrupt their fishing season, set to begin in 25 days.

A Traditional Fisherman From Benaulim Expresses His Worry

Pele Fernandes, a traditional fisherman from Benaulim, insisted that the government-appointed garbage contractor must urgently clear the waste from the beach. He expressed worry that if left uncleared, the waste might return with the tide.

Responding to queries, Pele noted that despite the waste being noticed early Tuesday, the contractor and his team had not started cleaning the beach until noon.

