Goa: Belagavi's Dr Sonali Sarnobat Appointed As State Secretary For BJP's Mahila Morcha

Belagavi: Dr Sonali Sarnobat, a prominent doctor, political activist, and philanthropist from Belagavi, has been appointed as the State Secretary for BJP Mahila Morcha.

Dr Sarnobat Receives Her Appointment Letter

Known for her unwavering dedication to social causes and strong organizational acumen, Dr Sarnobat received her appointment letter from Karnataka BJP Mahila Morcha President C Manjula in Bengaluru. The appointment aims to harness her skills in service of strengthening the party.

Dr Sarnobat’s influential grassroots work, particularly in underprivileged and rural areas of Khanapur talukas, has garnered widespread acclaim. Her appointment underscores the party’s focus on leveraging experienced leaders to drive social and political change across Karnataka.