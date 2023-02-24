Goa: Belagavi-Panaji NH748 gets new bypass, to decrease traffic woes

Reaching Belagavi via Khanapur has now become more convenient as the new bypass via NH748 (formerly NH4A) bypassing Khanapur has been thrown open for traffic.

The 2-km bypass is part of Belagavi-Panaji NH748 and with this, the woes of traffic congestion in Khanapur town has been eliminated, allowing travellers going to Goa and Yellapur to travel hassle-free.

It may be recalled that work on the Khanapur-Belagavi 30 kms four-lane had commenced in 2019 and despite the Covid marred period of over two years, the contractor Ashoka Buildcon has completed the work within the stipulated period of 910 days.

The 30 km stretch that starts at Peeranwadi touches the Yellapur cross via the new bypass which has been thrown open for traffic.

Work on the 3 km bypass too with a bridge on River Malaprabha and two flyovers was completed last month and the bypass too has been thrown open for traffic.

Commuters have expressed happiness after the bypass as this has resulted in a comfortable travel to reach Goa via Ramnagar.

