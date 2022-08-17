Goa becomes first state to provide 100% tap water connections: CM Pramod Sawant |

Goa has become the first state in the country to provide 100 per cent tap water connections in rural areas covering 2,63,013 households, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Wednesday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "Goa becomes first State to achieve 100% 'HarGharJal' certification under the Jal Jeevan Mission of Union Ministry of Jal Shakti."

"Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi and with support and guidance of Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Public Works Department, Goa implemented the mission, bringing the Tap Water Connection to every household in Goa," he added.

The government's Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide piped water to all rural households by 2024. Earlier in 2020 as well the government had made the same claim.

Jal Jeevan Mission also mandates training five persons in every village, especially women, in using field test kits so that water can be tested there.