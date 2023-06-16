Goa: Barretto Transferred, MMC Gets Third CO In Less Than A Year

The Margao Municipal Council will have its third Chief Officer in less than a year as the government has shunted out incumbent Chief Officer Manuel Barretto on Thursday.

While the government has appointed Gaurish Shankwalkar as the new Chief Officer of the A Class Municipal body, Manuel Barretto has been transferred and appointed as the Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

Attribute the transfers of the Margao Municipal Chief Officer to reports of the A Grade officers have reservations in working in the Municipal body, Shankwalkar’s posting to Margao comes against the backdrop of reports that incumbent Chief Officer Manuel Barretto had proceeded on long 45-day leave, apparently after he was unhappy with the interference in the administration.

In fact, if sources are to be believed, Barretto was anxiously waiting for his transfer and had reportedly even asked for his transfer long ago. Another reason cited in the corridors of the civic body that Barretto had asked for his transfer was because he was born and brought up in Margao and is known in city circles.

He had joined the Margao Municipality in October last year after then Chief Officer Rohit Kadam was shunted out of office to the ZP. Incidentally, former Chief Officer Agnelo Fernandes, who was transferred out of office and was succeeded by Rohit Kadam, was the only Chief Officer in the recent past to have completed over 17 months in the Margao civic body.

A senior official, who had in the past presided over the reign of Margao Municipal administration, pointed out that it’s very difficult to work freely and independently in Margao in view of the political ground reality. “The Margao Municipal area has three MLAs elected to the Legislative Assembly. Then, there are 25 Municipal councillors representing the 25 Municipal wards and they have their own aspirations and agendas. Apart from that, the city has Municipal markets, one of which is being headed by former Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar. It’s very difficult to keep all the politicians in good humour when they are on opposite sides of power,” the official added.

The official further pointed out that it’s a nightmare for any CO to crack a whip against illegal encroachments or illegalities.