Goa: Bardez administration attends to key Nachinola junction

With the rate of accidents on the rise in the State, the local administration in Bardez swung into action to an SOS call over rise in mishaps at a key junction in Nachinola and held a site inspection and also suggested corrective measures on Wednesday.

Aldona MLA Carlos Ferreira along with Bardez Deputy Collector Yashaswini B (IAS), Mapusa Traffic Cell PI, Tushar Lotlikar and PWD officials were present at the meeting cum inspection at Borvon Waddo junction, Nachinola.

“There have been numerous accidents at this spot. In view of this, the deputy collector made some suggestions, including demolishing of the triangle and instead creating a temporary circle with proper signages. The PWD’s assistant engineer has agreed to have a temporary circle and examine the traffic flow, and then arrive at a permanent solution based on public feedback,” Ferreira said and added that accordingly, a final plan will take shape and will be implemented.

Nachinola Sarpanch Freddy Fernandes, local panchayat member Sanjeevani Khalap and local residents were also present during the inspection.

The residents pointed out that the junction is an accident-prone spot owing to the presence of the large triangle that creates confusion for vehicles navigating around it, which often leads to vehicles moving across on the same lane.

According to the locals, the confusion has led to several accidents in the area.

Vasco police hold drive against traffic violations

VASCO: A day after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed concerns over rising accident cases in the State, Vasco police led by Mormugao DySP Salim Shaikh and Vasco PI Kapil Nayak organised a special drive against rash driving and traffic violations.

The Vasco police team along with DySP Shaikh and PI Nayak on Tuesday night also inspected various accident hotspots in Vasco city and discussed various preventive steps which could be considered to curb accidents.

The Vasco police team also conducted a special drive in civil clothes against people violating traffic rules at important locations in the city and 24 people were booked for various violations and fine of up to Rs 17,500 was collected during the drive in the morning.