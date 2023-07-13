Goa: Banyan Tree Uproots, Damages Houses, 2-Wheelers In Pajifond

A huge banyan tree got uprooted at Pajifond at the government Junta quarters on Wednesday noon, leaving a couple of houses besides two-wheelers damaged.

Fortunately, the inmates of the houses had gone out when the incident occurred.

The residents pointed out that there were signs that the banyan might uproot as they could hear sound emanating from the tree since early morning.

Margao municipal councillor Raju Naik, who was informed of the condition of the tree, rushed to the spot, only to find that the tree may fall at any time.

“I went back to the municipality and informed Municipal Chairperson Damu Shirodkar, and MLA Digambar Kamat about the condition of the tree. However, before the MMC emergency squad could be mobilised, I was informed that the tree had come down on a couple of houses and two-wheelers,” Raju said.

He said the MMC emergency squad as well as the Margao fire brigade was at the spot to clear the branches of the huge tree.

MMC Chairperson Damu Shirodkar, who visited the site, said the MMC squad is on the job to clear the branches blocking the road as well as those which are lying on the two-wheelers and the houses.

A resident Sarfaraj Sheik told the media that the tree had damaged his house, including the roof and the toilet. He said the incident would have ended up in a tragedy had the tree come down in the night.