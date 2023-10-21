Goa: Authorities Leave No Stone Unturned; Work At Nehru Stadium Picks Pace For Games Opening

The Goan Network

MARGAO: Hot mixing of roads leading to the Nehru Stadium, Fatorda to ensure a smooth ride for the VVIPs led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not the only work set in motion ahead of the National Games.

Don’t be surprised if the Forest Department has deployed personnel to remove beehives and snakes, if any, from the Nehru Stadium or outside before the kick-off on October 26. Or, for that matter, the Margao Municipality, which has deployed its workers to handle strays including stray dogs and cattle loitering along the roads to be used by the VVIPs heading to the Nehru Stadium.

Leaving no stone unturned

In fact, with just five days to go for the National Games inaugural at the Nehru Stadium at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the authorities are leaving nothing to chance, working on minute details, be it clearance of black spots to stray dogs and cattle, beehives and snakes et al, besides hot mixing of roads and overall security for the VVIPs.

Issuing orders for various authorities, the district authorities have entrusted responsibilities for a host of departments for implementation ahead of the inaugural function.

Take the case of Margao Municipal Council. The Chief Officer has been directed to clear the black spots along the stretches on the VVIP route. The MMC Chief Officer has been told to dispose of the waste in and around the stadium and VVIP route on regular interval.

That’s not all. The MMC Chief Officer is further directed to initiate measures in coordination with Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services and NGO’s in order to prevent entry of street dogs and stray cattle at the venue areas. Besides, directions have been issued to undertake fogging well in advance before the event and also on the day of the event.

A Range Forest Officer is believed to have informed that two beehives have already been removed and that more are also identified outside the stadium which will be removed with the help of the Fire Department. A rescuer is believed to have inspected the site, to find out snakes, if any, at the site.

The forest official has highlighted that big birds/Brahminy Kites have been noticed inside the stadium, believed to have been attracted due to the flies.

ACF directed to inspect the stadium on daily basis

Against this backdrop, the ACF, Forest, has been directed to inspect the stadium premises on a daily basis and to deploy personnel to remove beehives, snakes, if any, seen in the venue areas and its vicinity. The ACF has further directed to take steps to prevent the entry of big birds/Brahminy Kites inside the stadium premises.

On management of stray dogs, the MMC Chief Officer has informed that since the dog sterilisation camp is underway in the city, dogs can be caged there during the VVIP visit.

It was further informed that the Directorate of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services should coordinate with the CO office and the stadium officials for taking necessary action in managing street dogs. It was suggested that a dog catching van be also deployed at the site.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services and the panchayats have been roped in to tackle stray cattle at the stadium and along the VVIP route in coordination with NGOs.

The BDOs of Salcete and Mormugao have been directed to take effective measures to control the stray cattle menace and to clear the waste along the VVIP route.

Shops around Nehru stadium to remain closed for half a day

In order to restrict the movement of people on the day the VVIPs will travel from the airport to the Nehru stadium, directions have been issued for the temporary closure of shops in close vicinity of the stadium, adjoining SGPDA Market Complex for half day from 2 pm to 9 pm onwards on October 26.

The management of INOX theatre, located at the SGPDA complex has been to requested to take note of the VVIP visit and restrict the bookings for the day from 2 pm to 10 pm on October 26.

Barring pharmacies, the Margao Municipality has been directed to initiate necessary steps to shut down the kiosks opposite to KTC bus stand on October 26, from 2.30 pm to 10 pm.

The authorities have mulled restricting the movement and operations of the industrial units at the Verna Industrial Estate on October 26, from 2 pm onwards.