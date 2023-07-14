Goa: Association Seeks Dedicated Parking For Lawyers, Litigants At PDA Grounds

With issues relating to rain water seepage in the court rooms addressed, lawyers and litigants are grappling with a major issue – vehicular parking at the South Goa district and Sessions Court, Margao Civil and Criminal courts and the consumer court.

Located at the Old market area of the commercial capital, these courts buildings play host to limited parking slots, as a result of which both lawyers and the litigants have been left with no option than to park vehicles on the roadside.

With around eight courts functioning at the Margao civil and criminal court building and another six courts functioning at the district and sessions court building, besides the consumer court, lawyers under the banner of South Goa Advocates Association have now turned to the South Goa Planning and Development Authority (SGPDA) with a plea to provide dedicated parking space at the PDA’s sprawling grounds for lawyers and the litigants.

A delegation of the Association led by President Prasad Naik called on SGPDA Chairman, MLA Krishna Salkar to earmark the vacant land acquired by the PDA opposite the district court building as vehicle parking space for advocates and litigants.

In the petition, Adv Naik pointed out that the South Goa Advocates Association is an association of lawyers predominantly practicing in the District of South Goa and comprises of more than 650 lawyers across six talukas.

He said the Civil and Criminal Court, District and Sessions Court and the Consumer Forum, are all located near the old market circle at Margao Goa.

He added: “Due to insufficient parking, most of the times, the parking is done on the main road abutting the District Court Building, thereby causing inconvenience to the general public and creating obstacles on the main road.

The SGPDA Chairman told The Goan that the issues raised by the South Goa Advocates Association will be placed before the ensuing meeting of the Authority for a decision.

