Goa Assembly Proceedings Disrupted Over Alleged Disrespectful Remarks Made Against Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar

Panaji: The proceedings of the Legislative Assembly were once again disrupted over alleged disrespectful remarks made against Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant insisted on resolving the issue on the floor of the House while refusing to move it to the Committee on Privileges despite demands from the Opposition to follow proper procedure.

CM Pramod Sawant Requests To Resolve The Pending Issue

As the Question Hour began, CM requested the Speaker to “resolve” the pending issue wherein Congress MLA Altone D’Costa had to apologise for his remarks. The Opposition shot back at the treasury bench alleging it was deliberately disrupting the proceedings of the House when the matter should be referred to the Committee.

D’Costa claimed he didn’t speak against Tawadkar although he was ready to face the Committee.

“There was nothing spoken against you (Speaker). It was a discussion regarding ST reservation and no personal attack was made. I feel I have not made any statement against you. But let the matter be sent to the Committee. I will clarify there. Let the procedure be followed,” he demanded.

Heated Discussion Ensued

A heated discussion ensued with CM Sawant insisting that the matter be resolved on the spot. “It pertains to the Speaker and we need to respect the Chair. We don’t want to insult him by sending the matter to the Committee,” Sawant clarified.

Opposition leaders asked the government to stop disrupting the proceedings of the House. “If I am guilty, the law will follow. But let the procedure be followed in my case, I will reply to the Committee,” D'Costa said.

Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao and GFP MLA Vijai Sardesai also demanded that the Committee handle the issue rather than disrupt the House. The Speaker thereafter adjourned the House till 12 noon and the proceedings resumed with Alemao raising point of order on PWD works.