Goa: Assailants Open Fire At House In Curtorim Over Property Dispute, None Injured

MARGAO: Peace was shattered at Ralloi in Curtorim village in the jurisdiction of Maina-Curtorim police station after gun shots were fired at a residential house by three assailants on late Wednesday.

The incident has sent shock waves across Salcete with fire arms being freely used to settle disputes. The incident comes a fortnight after a similar incident had occurred at Old Market in the jurisdiction of Fatorda police station, wherein one person was arrested for firing gun shots over a financial matter.

None injured

Fortunately, no one, however, was injured in the firing incident, but bullet marks could be seen on the window panes and walls of the house. The Maina-Curtorim police have claimed to have arrested one Shailesh Vernekar, owner of a security agency, in connection with the incident. The police are looking out for two of his accomplices.

The firing incident, which is believed to have occurred at around 11 pm on Wednesday night, has been captured on closed circuit surveillance TV cameras. The CCTV footage shows three persons moving along the road in front of the house of Consi Fernandes. Later, a car came on the road with occupants, one of whom alight from the vehicle removes banners put up outside a property and damaged a road safety mirror.

One of the occupants is seen firing gun shots at the house owned by Consi before speeding away.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Margao DySP Santosh Desai informed that the incident occurred over a property dispute. He said the owner of the security agency Shailesh Vernekar has been arrested by the Maina-Curtorim police since the agency was engaged by a Delhi party to keep a watch on the property in question.

Police on the lookout for accused

DySP Santosh further informed that the Maina-Curtortim police is now on the look out of the remaining two occupants of the car used to commit the offense. A case under Section 336 of the IPC and under the Arms Act has been registered against the three persons.

Carmeen Fernandes told the media three persons came walking on the road at around 7.30 pm. “At around 11 pm, a car came with three persons and made a halt opposite the road. One of them pulled down a banner put up in front of a property and damaged the safety mirror. The person behind the car fired the gun shots,” she said.

She added: “My son was outside the house when the firing took place. May be the shooter had fired a gun shot at my son before he came rushing inside.”

