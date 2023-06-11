Goa: As rains lash commercial capital, Flooding, waterlogging return to haunt authorities again

As rains lashed the commercial capital on Saturday evening, flooding and waterlogging at several places have come back to haunt the authorities including the Margao Municipal Council.

Waterlogging was widespread at the Margao Municipal Square on Saturday evening. As if the Margao Municipal Council has not learnt last week’s lessons when the pre-monsoon showers had flooded the square, including the MMC building passage, the square was again waterlogged after heavy rains lashed the city in the evening.

Questions are being raised whether the civic body did not address the issue of waterlogging after last week’s flooding.

Waterlogging on the city roads, including the Old market-KTC bus stand road was widespread once again on Saturday evening. In fact, this is one road stretch which has been prone to flooding and it is evident that a year will be no exception.